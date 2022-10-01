UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Indication Of Russia's Intent To Use Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

The United States sees no evidence suggesting that Russia has decided to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) The United States sees no evidence suggesting that Russia has decided to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday.

"I don't see anything right now that would lead me to believe that he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) has made such a decision," Austin told CNN interviewer Fareed Zakaria.

The Pentagon chief said that Washington had previously communicated these concerns to Moscow via top-level channels. When asked if he had any recent contacts with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Austin responded negatively.

