US Sees No Indication That Russia Might Intervene Militarily in Belarus - Biegun

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The United States sees no indication that Russia intends to intervene militarily in Belarus, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday during a press conference in Vilnius.

"That would most unwelcome, but we do not have any indication," Biegun told reporters in Lithuania, when asked whether he has an information about possible Russian military intervention.