US Sees No Indication UN-Brokered Grain Agreement 'Falling Apart' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States sees no indications that the agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine to ensure shipments of grain and fertilizer via the Black Sea is falling apart, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We believe that this deal brokered by the UN and Turkey is important...

We're going to continue to work with allies and partners to make sure it persists," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Do we see (the deal) falling apart? We see no indications that it's falling apart now, and it is in fact having the intended effect."

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he expects to discuss the implementation of the United Nations-brokered grain agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Samarkand next week.