UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Indication UN-Brokered Grain Agreement 'Falling Apart' - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 09:24 PM

US Sees No Indication UN-Brokered Grain Agreement 'Falling Apart' - White House

The United States sees no indications that the agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine to ensure shipments of grain and fertilizer via the Black Sea is falling apart, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States sees no indications that the agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey with Russia and Ukraine to ensure shipments of grain and fertilizer via the Black Sea is falling apart, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We believe that this deal brokered by the UN and Turkey is important...

We're going to continue to work with allies and partners to make sure it persists," Kirby said during a press briefing. "Do we see (the deal) falling apart? We see no indications that it's falling apart now, and it is in fact having the intended effect."

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he expects to discuss the implementation of the United Nations-brokered grain agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Samarkand next week.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Russia Turkey White House Vladimir Putin United States Tayyip Erdogan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Agreement

Recent Stories

NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

NASA may attempt Moon launch on Sep 23: official

28 seconds ago
 Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over ..

Washington DC Mayor Declares Public Emergency Over Migrant Arrivals From Texas, ..

30 seconds ago
 Biden Meeting With Allies on Ukraine Situation, Eu ..

Biden Meeting With Allies on Ukraine Situation, European Energy Underway - White ..

33 seconds ago
 FM thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian relief ..

FM thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian relief assistance

35 seconds ago
 Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

Bizenjo announces Rs 5 mln reward for police team

4 minutes ago
 Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

Traffic constable dies after hit by truck

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.