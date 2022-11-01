UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Indications China Has Supplied Military Capabilities To Russia - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 10:54 PM

US Sees No Indications China Has Supplied Military Capabilities to Russia - Pentagon

The United States has seen no indications that China has supplied or intends to supply any military capabilities to aid Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, US Defense Department spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States has seen no indications that China has supplied or intends to supply any military capabilities to aid Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, US Defense Department spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"We don't have any indications at this time that China has supplied or is intending to supply any capabilities to Russia," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia China United States

Recent Stories

PM's China visit to revive CPEC: Rana Ihsaan

PM's China visit to revive CPEC: Rana Ihsaan

1 minute ago
 Arab League Warns Lebanon About Prolonged Politica ..

Arab League Warns Lebanon About Prolonged Political Vacuum

1 minute ago
 75th Independence Day celebrated with zeal, fervou ..

75th Independence Day celebrated with zeal, fervour in GB

1 minute ago
 PAW organizes three courses in performance auditin ..

PAW organizes three courses in performance auditing

1 minute ago
 People rejected PTI's so called long march: Talal ..

People rejected PTI's so called long march: Talal Chaudhry

31 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro Meets With Military Aides After Losing E ..

Bolsonaro Meets With Military Aides After Losing Election

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.