US Sees No Indications China Has Supplied Military Capabilities To Russia - Pentagon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2022 | 10:54 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States has seen no indications that China has supplied or intends to supply any military capabilities to aid Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, US Defense Department spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.
"We don't have any indications at this time that China has supplied or is intending to supply any capabilities to Russia," Ryder said during a press briefing.