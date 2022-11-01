US Sees No Indications China Has Supplied Military Capabilities to Russia - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States has seen no indications that China has supplied or intends to supply any military capabilities to aid Russia in the conflict with Ukraine, US Defense Department spokesperson Gen. Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

