US Sees No Indications Russia Brought in Reinforcements to Ukraine - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) The United States has seen no indications that Russia brought in reinforcements as well as foreign fighters to Ukraine, a senior US Defense Department official said on Tuesday.

"No indications of reinforcement being brought in, no indication of foreign forces being moved from Syria or elsewhere," the official said.

However, the United States has noticed the activity of the private military contractor Wagner Group in the Donbas region, the official also said.

The official pointed out that if Russia were to bring in reinforcements to Ukraine, they would likely be forces from abroad.

Earlier in March, the US Defense Department said Russia was recruiting Syrian fighters and other foreigners for its special operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched the special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to requests help by the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics to defend against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but later accused the Ukrainian forces of using terrorist methods such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.