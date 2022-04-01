UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Indications That Javelins, Stingers Ended Up In Russian Hands - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States so far has not seen any indications that Javelin or Stinger systems have been seized by Russian forces in Ukraine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I don't think we have any indication that's happened," Kirby said when asked to provide an estimate on the number of Javelins or Stingers seized by the Russians in Ukraine.

Russian media as well as news channels of the Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic have repeatedly demonstrated dozens of the US-made Javelins and Stingers captured by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Javelin is a US-made anti-tank missile system that has been the key item on the list of military aid sent to Ukraine by the United States to boost the Ukrainian army capabilities in its fight against Russia.

Last week, CNN reported that Ukraine was asking the US to provide it with 500 Stinger and 500 Javelin missiles daily amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The last security package authorized for Ukraine by US President Joe Biden included 800 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and 2,000 Javelin missiles.

Unlike Javelins, the US Stinger missile production line was shut down, but has been restarted to fulfill overseas sales orders.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.

