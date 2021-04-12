UrduPoint.com
US Sees No Indications That Natanz Incident Derailed Iran Nuclear Talks - White House

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The United States has not received any indication that an incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility over the weekend will change Tehran's plans to participate in talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in Vienna this week, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) reported that the Natanz facility had suffered an incident involving its electricity distribution network. AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi described the incident as "nuclear terrorism."

"We have not been given any indication about a change in participation for these discussions," Psaki told reporters.

Psaki emphasized that the United States was in no way involved in what the AEOI has determined to be an explosion at the nuclear plant. The White House spokesperson also declined to assign blame for the incident amid Iranian claims of Israeli involvement in the attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iran believes Israel was behind the recent power outage at the Natanz nuclear facility.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that Moscow hoped the incident will not undermine the negotiations in Vienna.

