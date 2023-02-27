UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Material Breach Of New START By Russia - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023

US Sees No Material Breach of New START by Russia - State Dept.

The United States does not see any "material breach" of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) by Russian and is trying to understand what does Moscow's decision to suspend participation in the accord mean, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said

"They (Russia) were not in material breach of the treaty," Jenkins told reporters on Monday.

The United States is trying to understand what does Russia's decision to suspend participation in the New START mean given that Moscow made the announcement only a few days ago, she said.

Jenkins called on Russia to continue meeting with US officials to discuss the implementation of the New START.

"We have questions of each other to find common ground," Jenkins added.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in his address to the Federal Assembly that Russia was suspending participation in the New START treaty. Putin also accused the United States of developing new types of nuclear weapons and considering conducting new nuclear weapon tests.

