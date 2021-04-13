UrduPoint.com
US Sees No Military Solution To Afghan Conflict, Will Support Negotiations - Official

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:44 PM

The United States does not see a military solution to the Afghan conflict and will support negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The United States does not see a military solution to the Afghan conflict and will support negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.

"We've long known that military force would not solve Afghanistan's internal political challenges, would not end Afghanistan's internal conflict," the senior official told reporters.

The official emphasized that the United States would continue to strive toward maintaining stability in Afghanistan by supporting the ongoing negotiations between official Kabul and the Taliban.

The Biden administration official also issued a warning to any future governing faction in Afghanistan that any attempt to roll back women's rights gains achieved over the past two decades could put the country at risk of being branded a "pariah state." However, the official ruled out military intervention to ensure the protection of women's rights, saying that the United States would mount instead a diplomatic and international pressure campaign.

