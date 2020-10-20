The United States sees no need in the Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region proposed by Russia last year, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The United States sees no need in the Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region proposed by Russia last year, US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Kelly Craft said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Russia convened a high-level meeting at the UN Security Council chaired by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf region.

"Foreign Minister Lavrov, I appreciate the focus Russia has placed today on Gulf security. But, respectfully, I disagree with the solution that you have proposed," Craft said. "The international community does not need yet another mechanism to promote Gulf security."

Craft said Iran represents the greatest threat to peace and security in the middle East and called on the UN Security Council to unite and hold Tehran accountable.

"The Security Council has all the tools at its disposal to hold Iran accountable; we must simply decide to do so," she said.

In July 2019, the Russian Foreign Ministry unveiled amid heightened US-Iran tensions an updated version of an initiative dubbed Collective Security Concept for the Persian Gulf Region. The initiative proposes renouncing permanent deployment of troops of extra-regional states in the region, promotes multilateralism as a core of the new security system there and promotes creating a new security organization to include Russia, the United States, China, India, the European Union and other interested parties.