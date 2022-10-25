US Sees No Reason to Adjust Nuclear Posture - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) The United States has not seen any indications that Russia is planning to use nuclear weapons and does not have any reason to adjust its nuclear posture, US State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"At this time... we've not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture nor do we have indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons," Price said during a press briefing.