US Sees No Russian Military Threat For Moldova, Romania - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States sees no direct military threat by Russia against Moldova and Romania, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Friday.

"At this time we have no indications of a direct military threat by Russia against Moldova or Romania," Patel told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian armed forces commander-in-chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that two Russian missiles had flown over the territory of Moldova and Romania before entering Ukrainian airspace. The Moldovan Defense Ministry later confirmed that a missile heading toward Ukraine violated Moldova's airspace.

The country's foreign ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Vasnetsov over reports about the alleged incident.

In a statement released later in the day, the Romanian Defense Ministry said that it had detected a probable cruise missile fired from a Russian ship near Crimea, which crossed Moldovan airspace but did not violate the Romanian border.

Patel noted that Washington maintains close contact and communication with its Moldovan partners and Romanian allies.�