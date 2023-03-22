UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Sign China Plans To Provide Lethal Aid To Russia - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) The United States sees no sign that China plans to provide Russia with lethal aid for its special military operation in Ukraine, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"We don't think that China's taking it off the table but they haven't moved in that direction," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We've seen no indication that they're about to or fixing to provide lethal weapons."

Kirby added that the defense relationship between Russia and Iran is growing sharper.

Kirby's comments come amid Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow this week on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is Xi's first trip abroad after his reelection for a third term in office earlier in March.

On Monday evening, Putin and Xi met informally for four-and-a-half-hours in the Kremlin. However, official talks began on Tuesday and Putin described them as highly productive to strengthening bilateral ties.

Western countries significantly increased their economic and military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022. The support well exceeds $100 billion and includes air defense and multiple rocket launching systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery, anti-aircraft guns, armored vehicles and various types of ammunition.

Russia has warned against further arms supplies that could mean direct involvement of the United States and NATO in the conflict.

