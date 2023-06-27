Open Menu

US Sees No Sign Russia May Be Planning To Blow Up Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Sees No Sign Russia May Be Planning to Blow Up Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States has not seen any indication that Russia may be planning to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We just haven't seen any indication that that threat is imminent, but we're watching it very, very closely," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the White House is aware of reports, citing Ukrainian intelligence, which claim that Russia plans to blow up the ZNPP.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the claims are an attempt to cover up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the ZNPP.

In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Ukraine's allegations as yet "another lie."

The ZNPP came under Russian control in early March 2022 during Russia's special military operation. The ZNPP has repeatedly come under Ukrainian artillery shelling, raising international concerns over the possibility of causing a nuclear accident.

The situation at the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region remains stable and Ukrainian troops have not made any significant advances, according to Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration.

Related Topics

Accident Ukraine Russia Nuclear White House Vladimir Putin Kiev United States March May

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

11 minutes ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

18 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

18 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

18 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

18 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

24 minutes ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

24 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

25 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

25 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

25 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

25 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World