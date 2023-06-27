US Sees No Sign Russia May Be Planning to Blow Up Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The United States has not seen any indication that Russia may be planning to blow up the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.

"We just haven't seen any indication that that threat is imminent, but we're watching it very, very closely," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the White House is aware of reports, citing Ukrainian intelligence, which claim that Russia plans to blow up the ZNPP.

On Saturday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the claims are an attempt to cover up Kiev's plans to create an emergency situation at the ZNPP.

In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed Ukraine's allegations as yet "another lie."

The ZNPP came under Russian control in early March 2022 during Russia's special military operation. The ZNPP has repeatedly come under Ukrainian artillery shelling, raising international concerns over the possibility of causing a nuclear accident.

The situation at the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region remains stable and Ukrainian troops have not made any significant advances, according to Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration.