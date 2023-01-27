US Sees No Signs of Conflict in Ukraine Stopping - White House

The United States sees no indication that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will end any time soon, US White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United States sees no indication that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine will end any time soon, US White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are now 11 months into this war and there is no sign of its stopping," Kirby said. "It is very likely that when February 24 comes around, Ukraine will still be fighting for its life and for its independence."