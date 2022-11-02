UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Solution To Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

Published November 02, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The United States believes that the problem of climate change can only be solved if all large countries, including China, Russia and India, are at the table, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is no solution to the problem of climate change without China, without Russia, without India, without large countries, large economies being at the table," Kerry said.

