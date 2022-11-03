UrduPoint.com

US Sees No Solution To Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 12:00 AM

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States believes that the problem of climate change can only be solved if all large countries, including China, Russia and India, are at the table, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry told reporters on Wednesday.

"There is no solution to the problem of climate change without China, without Russia, without India, without large countries, large economies being at the table," Kerry said.

Related Topics

India Russia China United States All

Recent Stories

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthen ..

Govt providing relief to flood victims, strengthening rupee against dollar: Sheh ..

9 minutes ago
 Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crash ..

Alcaraz cruises at Paris Masters as Medvedev crashes out

9 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostili ..

UN Welcomes Agreement to Permanently Cease Hostilities in Ethiopia - Spokesperso ..

9 minutes ago
 Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Militar ..

Serbian Armed Forces Shoot Down Drone Over Military Unit Near Kosovo

11 minutes ago
 Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Impo ..

Rising Number of Americans Say Inflation Most Important Issue Ahead of US Electi ..

11 minutes ago
 US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without Chin ..

US Sees No Solution to Climate Change Without China, Russia, India - Kerry

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.