US Sees No Specific Additional Threats From Russia to NATO Eastern Flank - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) NATO's Eastern flank does not face a direct threat from Russia at the moment, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"No specific or additional threats in terms of directly from Russia to NATO's Eastern flank," Kirby said during a press briefing when asked if the Defense Department is seeing a buildup of Russian troops or other concerns along the borders with Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland.