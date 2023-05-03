UrduPoint.com

US Sees 'Nothing Wrong' In Working With China On Ukraine Peace - Blinken

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 08:57 PM

The United States sees "nothing wrong" in cooperating with China on reaching a just and durable peace in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday

"In principle, there is nothing wrong with that if we have a country, whether it is China or other countries that have significant influence, that are prepared to pursue a just and durable peace. We would welcome that, and it is certainly possible that China would have a role to play in that effort," Blinken said during an interview with The Washington Post, when asked if the United States can work in parallel with China on reaching peace in Ukraine.

However, Blinken insisted, China has to accept that there is a "victim" and an "aggressor" in this situation, and there is no equivalence between them.

"I have to say that until recently it was very unclear whether China accepted that basic principle. I am still not sure that they do, but at least, President Xi (Jinping) has now had a conversation with President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy," Blinken said.

Blinken pointed out that any peace has to be "just and durable," and it is important to not let Russia "attack Ukraine again" in the future.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in April that Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui, a former Chinese ambassador to Russia, will head the country's delegation to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of the crisis.

On February 24, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document entitled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that some of the provisions of the plan could be a basis for a peace settlement "if the West and Kiev are ready for it."

