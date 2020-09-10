US Sees Opportunities for Cooperation With China in Africa if Playing by Rules - Pentagon

The United States sees opportunities for cooperation with China in Africa in case Beijing follows the international norms and rules, US Special Operations Command Africa chief Maj. Gen. Dagvin Anderson said on Wednesday

"Of course, there're opportunities to cooperate. There's more to be done in Africa than any one nation can do," Anderson said. "Are they willing to do that in line with international norms and international order?"

Anderson noted that almost every African nation needs infrastructure investments and said he considers there is an opportunity to cooperate with China in Africa when Beijing invests there so long as it helps the local economies.

"The Chinese have been willing to do that," he said.

"That's beneficial to everybody as long as it's not to solely extract resources from the African nations. As long as that's something that is workable with the international community and that helps benefit and helps grow that... host nation's economy, then yes, there are opportunities to cooperate."

However, Anderson pointed out that China's investments and engagements often are not multilateral but bilateral.

"It's whether or not and how willing they are to cooperate and how willing are they to conform to international norms that have been quite successful over the last 70 years to bringing unprecedented time of peace and prosperity around the globe," Anderson said. "So, yes, I do see opportunities if they are willing to play by the rules."