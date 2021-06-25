UrduPoint.com
US Sees Opportunity To Work With Russia On Cross-Border Aid In Syria - State Dept.

US Sees Opportunity to Work With Russia on Cross-Border Aid in Syria - State Dept.

The United States sees an opportunity to work in partnership with Russia to deliver cross-border humanitarian aid to refugees in Syria, acting Assistant Secretary for Near East Asian Affairs in the US State Department Joey Hood said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) The United States sees an opportunity to work in partnership with Russia to deliver cross-border humanitarian aid to refugees in Syria, acting Assistant Secretary for Near East Asian Affairs in the US State Department Joey Hood said on Friday.

"We see here an opportunity to work constructively with Russia on this issue of getting humanitarian assistance to Syrians all across the country," Hood told reporters.

