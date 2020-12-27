UrduPoint.com
US Sees Over 226,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Sharp Rise From Day Before - Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:10 PM

US Sees Over 226,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Sharp Rise From Day Before - Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2020) The United States recorded more than 226,000 COVID-19 new cases for Saturday, which is more than a twofold increase from a day earlier, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

On Friday, the country logged 105,906 new infections, according to the global tracker.

Last week, the university registered an all-time record of over 249,000 new cases in the US.

In total, the country has confirmed 18.9 million infections, including over 331,000 deaths.

