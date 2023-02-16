UrduPoint.com

US 'Sees Plainly' Both Threat Posed By China, Opportunities For Cooperation - Kirby

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The Biden administration is clear-eyed about the threats that China poses to the United States but also sees opportunities for cooperation with the country, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday

"We see plainly the threats that they (China) pose in some of those domains, but we also see plainly opportunities for cooperation," Kirby said in remarks at Georgetown University.

The Biden administration sees numerous areas for potential cooperation, including climate change and counter-terrorism, as well as trade and economics, Kirby said. But he added that the US administration remains focused on potential threats to US security posed by China.

"We're not blind to the kinds of coercive tactics that China is using in the Indo-Pacific, where they're trying to bully some of their neighboring nations, we're not blind to the influence that they're trying to expand and grow in places like Africa, South America or even the middle East, and we're certainly not blind to concerns over the theft of intellectual property or the kinds of things that they are trying to prove capable of doing in space or cyberspace ... (or) their growing arsenal of nuclear weapons," Kriby said.

Kirby also emphasized that neither President Joe Biden nor President Xi Jinping believes that these tensions have to evolve into conflict.

