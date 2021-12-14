US Sees Potential Disaster in Competition With China Turning Into Conflict - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) The United States is committed to preventing its competition with China from escalating into a potential conflict that could have catastrophic consequences for all parties, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"President Biden told President Xi (Jinping) last month that we share a profound responsibility to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict. We take that responsibility with the greatest seriousness," Blinken, on a visit to Jakarta, said.

"The failure to do so would be catastrophic for all of us," he said.