UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Potential Homeland Security Threats From Somalia - AFRICOM Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 10:07 PM

US Sees Potential Homeland Security Threats From Somalia - AFRICOM Commander

There are potential threats to United States' homeland security emanating from the situation in Somalia after the US military repositioned out of the country earlier this year, AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) There are potential threats to United States' homeland security emanating from the situation in Somalia after the US military repositioned out of the country earlier this year, AFRICOM Commander Stephen Townsend said on Tuesday.

"There is really no denying that our repositioning, fairly sudden repositioning out of Somalia earlier this year has introduced new layers of risk and complexity to our mission there," Townsend said at a Center for Strategic and International Studies forum.

"We see threats there to African stability, we see threats in Somalia to regional stability and we even see threats, potential threats there, to the US homeland."

The United States continues to assist its African partners to deal with security challenges in Somalia posed by al Shabab terror group, which is an arm of al Qaeda (banned in Russia), Townsend added.

Al-Shabab has led an insurgency against the Somalian Federal government and staged numerous attacks in an effort to impose Islamic law in the country.

Related Topics

Somalia Russia United States From Government Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

MOFAIC introduces ‘UAE Academic Certificate Smar ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues to build towards hosting FINA ..

17 minutes ago

Barty goes through after wobble in emotional first ..

8 minutes ago

Jordan moves to 'modernise' political system: offi ..

8 minutes ago

Cavendish wins first Tour de France stage in five ..

8 minutes ago

Somalia to hold presidential election October 10

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.