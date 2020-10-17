UrduPoint.com
US Sees Putin's Proposal To Extend New STAR Treaty As 'Non-Starter' - White House

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:25 AM

US Sees Putin's Proposal to Extend New STAR Treaty as 'Non-Starter' - White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for one year without conditions is a non-starter, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for one year without conditions is a non-starter, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Friday.

"President Putin's response today to extend New START without freezing nuclear warheads is a non-starter," O'Brien said via Twitter.

The United States had proposed earlier extending the New START for one year in exchange for Moscow and Washington freezing the number of their nuclear warheads during that period.

