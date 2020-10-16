UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Putin's Proposal To Extend New START Treaty As 'Non-Starter' - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Sees Putin's Proposal to Extend New START Treaty as 'Non-Starter' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for one year without conditions is a non-starter, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Friday.

"President Putin's response today to extend the New START without freezing nuclear warheads is a non-starter," O'Brien said via Twitter.

O'Brien pointed out that the US proposal to extend the New START for one year in exchange for Russia and the United States freezing the number of all nuclear warheads during that period would have been a win for both nations.

O'Brien said United States believed the Russia was willing to accept the proposal when he met with his Russian counterparts in Geneva.

"The United States is serious about arms control that will keep the entire world safe.

  We hope that Russia will reevaluate its position before a costly arms race ensues," O'Brien said.

Earlier on Friday, Putin said a world without the New START - the last arms control agreement between the United States and Russia that is set to expire in February - would represent a full-blown threat. Putin also said that Russia has new kinds of weapons systems that the United States does not and Moscow is willing to discuss this issue with Washington.

Putin said he had asked Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to formulate Russia's position on the New START, present it to the United States and attempt to receive a clear response from Washington quickly. Lavrov had promised to do this as soon as possible.

Related Topics

World Exchange Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva United States February All From Agreement Race

Recent Stories

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

4 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

4 minutes ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

4 minutes ago

Kashmir's accession to be decided by its people: M ..

4 minutes ago

Biden Town Hall Gains 2Mln More Viewers Than Trump ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.