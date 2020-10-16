(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's latest proposal to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) for one year without conditions is a non-starter, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said in a statement on Friday.

"President Putin's response today to extend the New START without freezing nuclear warheads is a non-starter," O'Brien said via Twitter.

O'Brien pointed out that the US proposal to extend the New START for one year in exchange for Russia and the United States freezing the number of all nuclear warheads during that period would have been a win for both nations.

O'Brien said United States believed the Russia was willing to accept the proposal when he met with his Russian counterparts in Geneva.

"The United States is serious about arms control that will keep the entire world safe.

We hope that Russia will reevaluate its position before a costly arms race ensues," O'Brien said.

Earlier on Friday, Putin said a world without the New START - the last arms control agreement between the United States and Russia that is set to expire in February - would represent a full-blown threat. Putin also said that Russia has new kinds of weapons systems that the United States does not and Moscow is willing to discuss this issue with Washington.

Putin said he had asked Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to formulate Russia's position on the New START, present it to the United States and attempt to receive a clear response from Washington quickly. Lavrov had promised to do this as soon as possible.