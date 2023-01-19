US Sees 'Real Slowdown' in Grain Shipments Leaving Ukraine Under UN Deal - Envoy

The United States notices a significant decrease in grain shipments from Ukraine under the UN deal in recent months, US Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The United States notices a significant decrease in grain shipments from Ukraine under the UN deal in recent months, US Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler said on Thursday.

"Grain from Ukraine has historically gone to that region (Africa), and we are seeing a real slowdown in the shipment out of Ukraine," Fowler told a briefing, accusing Russia of hindering the process.

Fowler noted that just after the Black Sea initiative was launched last July, about 10 ships with grain used to leave Ukraine each day.

"Now it is down to two or three. We have something like 80 ships waiting to get into Ukraine to be loaded up with grain to get out," he added.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine and Turkey signed a UN-brokered agreement to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships exporting food and fertilizer from Black Sea ports, including the Ukrainian ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhne, amid the special military operation.

The grain deal was extended in November. Russia has criticized the deal for failing to ensure fair distribution of food and fertilizer exports and for shipping the lion's share to developed countries.

On Wednesday, the UN spokesperson's office said that China is the number one recipient of grain shipped from Black Sea ports under the UN-brokered initiative, followed by Spain and Turkey.