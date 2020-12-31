US Sees Record 3,744 Daily Deaths From COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The United States saw a new daily high of 3,744 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24-hour period, according to data published Thursday by Johns Hopkins University.

This is the second straight day of record virus-linked deaths. A day before, the country saw 3,725 fatalities.

An additional 229,042 cases of infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the US nationwide tally to 19,745,136. The overall death toll stands at 342,414.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues the vaccine rollout. It says 12,409,050 doses have been distributed and 2,794,588 people have received the first shot of the two-component vaccine as of early Wednesday.