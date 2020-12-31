UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Record 3,744 Daily Deaths From COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:40 PM

US Sees Record 3,744 Daily Deaths From COVID-19 - Johns Hopkins

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The United States saw a new daily high of 3,744 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24-hour period, according to data published Thursday by Johns Hopkins University.

This is the second straight day of record virus-linked deaths. A day before, the country saw 3,725 fatalities.

An additional 229,042 cases of infection were recorded on Wednesday, taking the US nationwide tally to 19,745,136. The overall death toll stands at 342,414.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues the vaccine rollout. It says 12,409,050 doses have been distributed and 2,794,588 people have received the first shot of the two-component vaccine as of early Wednesday.

Related Topics

United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Fleet Annual Efficiency Com ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS BSL-3 Lab tests more than 100,000 COVID-19 su ..

13 minutes ago

Kiwis’ fast bowler Neil Wagner ruled out of 2nd ..

22 minutes ago

‘Educational institutions should be reopened fro ..

26 minutes ago

Half a million customers expected at DXB in the fi ..

41 minutes ago

EU 'regrets' new US tariffs in Airbus-Boeing spat

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.