US Sees Record Single-Day Spike Of 66,600 COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 05:59 PM

US Sees Record Single-Day Spike of 66,600 COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

The United States has seen another record spike in daily coronavirus cases with more than 66,600 infections reported in the past 24 hours, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The United States has seen another record spike in daily coronavirus cases with more than 66,600 infections reported in the past 24 hours, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

The country has registered 66,627 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

The previous record of over 63,200 cases was reported the day before.

Another 802 patients have died over the given period, which is less than 990 the day before.

In total, the US has 3.1 million cumulative cases. Over 983,000 people have recovered, and more than 134,000 have died.

More Stories From World

