U.S. Sees Record Year For Strikes As Thousands Of Workers Walk Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 01:00 PM

SACRAMENTO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) This year saw a record of labor activities in the United States, as the number of workers involved in strikes has reached at least 411,000, the highest since 2019, recent data showed.

Workers have walked out from various industries such as automobile, healthcare, entertainment, hotel and airlines. This year's strikes also lasted longer than those in recent history, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Cornell University's Labor Action Tracker.

More than 75,000 healthcare workers remain on the picket lines across the United States on Friday, marking the industry's biggest strike in U.

S. history.

The healthcare workers' strike, which began on Wednesday, has entered its final day, but union leaders and their employer, the California-based non-profit healthcare organization Kaiser Permanente, haven't reached agreement on wages and solutions to staffing shortage.

After negotiations broke down on Wednesday, the two parties have scheduled additional sessions for Oct. 12 and 13, the unions said Friday.

