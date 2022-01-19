UrduPoint.com

US Sees Reduction In High-Profile Ransomware Attacks Over Past Few Months - Sullivan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 02:50 AM

US Sees Reduction in High-Profile Ransomware Attacks Over Past Few Months - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The United States has noted a reduction in high-profile ransomware attacks against its critical infrastructure and commends Russia for arresting a number of cyber criminals who were allegedly involved in hackings in the US last year, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We believe that these past few months we have seen, from the point of view of high-profile ransomware attacks against critical infrastructure, a reduction in that activity. And just recently, in the last few days, we commend the Russian government, actually, for picking up a number of criminals associated with ransomware attacks against the United States," Foreign Policy quoted Sullivan as saying during an interview published on Tuesday.

Last week, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had eliminated the hacker group REvil whose members were engaged in theft and ransomware using malware.

