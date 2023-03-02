US Sees Russia as a Persistent Cyber Threat as It Refines its Cyber Espionage- White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The United States sees Russia as a persistent threat as Moscow allegedly refines its cyber espionage, attack, influence, and disinformation capabilities to weaken American alliances and partnerships, among other aims, according to a new US national cybersecurity strategy.

"Russia remains a persistent cyber threat as it refines its cyber espionage, attack, influence, and disinformation capabilities to coerce sovereign countries, harbor transnational criminal actors, weaken US alliances and partnerships, and subvert the rules-based international system," the text of the strategy read.