UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Russia Plan To Restrict Access To Black Sea As Bid To Undermine Ukraine - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Sees Russia Plan to Restrict Access to Black Sea as Bid to Undermine Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The United States sees Russia's decision to close parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies as part of its ongoing campaign against Ukraine and calls for it be stopped, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"This will be just the latest example of its ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine.

We call on Russia to cease its harassment of vessels in the region and reverse its buildup of forces along Ukraine's border and occupied Ukraine," Kirby said during a briefing.

He added that the US is aware that Russia announced its intention to block foreign naval ship and state vessels in Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and parts of the Black Sea through October citing military exercises. Kirby reaffirmed US "unwavering" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its "internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Kerch United States October Border

Recent Stories

RIA Novosti Correspondent Denied Accreditation to ..

14 minutes ago

Russia May Order US Diplomatic Missions to Reduce ..

14 minutes ago

Traders seek permission for allowing businesses du ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Indefinitely Bans Entry to 8 Current, Forme ..

14 minutes ago

Russian, US Ambassadors Should Be in Their Capital ..

14 minutes ago

Russia Expels 5 Polish Diplomats in Response to Wa ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.