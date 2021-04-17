US Sees Russia Plan to Restrict Access to Black Sea as Bid to Undermine Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The United States sees Russia's decision to close parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies as part of its ongoing campaign against Ukraine and calls for it be stopped, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Friday.

"This will be just the latest example of its ongoing campaign to undermine and destabilize Ukraine.

We call on Russia to cease its harassment of vessels in the region and reverse its buildup of forces along Ukraine's border and occupied Ukraine," Kirby said during a briefing.

He added that the US is aware that Russia announced its intention to block foreign naval ship and state vessels in Kerch Strait, the Sea of Azov and parts of the Black Sea through October citing military exercises. Kirby reaffirmed US "unwavering" support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its "internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters."