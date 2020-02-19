UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sees Russia, Turkey 'Very Close' To More Extensive Conflict In Syria's Idlib - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:43 PM

US Sees Russia, Turkey 'Very Close' to More Extensive Conflict in Syria's Idlib - Pentagon

The United States believes that Russia and Turkey are "very close" to a more extensive conflict in Syria's Idlib and hopes that they will be able to avoid it, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The United States believes that Russia and Turkey are "very close" to a more extensive conflict in Syria's Idlib and hopes that they will be able to avoid it, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are seeing the Russians and the Turks have come very close to having more extensive conflict in the area. We are hopeful they will find a solution to avoid that," Hoffman said at a press briefing.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Pentagon Idlib United States

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes Announcement of Afghan Election Resul ..

56 seconds ago

Govt trying to control inflation through welfare p ..

57 seconds ago

Russian, UK Diplomats Talk About Post-Brexit Ties ..

59 seconds ago

Govt aware of people's problems, inflation: Dr Feh ..

3 minutes ago

Another 16 food points sealed due to adulteration ..

3 minutes ago

JI to start mass movement against inflation on Fri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.