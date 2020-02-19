The United States believes that Russia and Turkey are "very close" to a more extensive conflict in Syria's Idlib and hopes that they will be able to avoid it, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) The United States believes that Russia and Turkey are "very close" to a more extensive conflict in Syria's Idlib and hopes that they will be able to avoid it, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are seeing the Russians and the Turks have come very close to having more extensive conflict in the area. We are hopeful they will find a solution to avoid that," Hoffman said at a press briefing.