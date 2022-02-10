UrduPoint.com

US Sees Russian-Belarus Preparations For Military Drills As 'Escalatory' - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States sees Russian-Belarus preparations for military drills as escalatory, but Washington will not predict their meaning in terms of a potential invasion of Ukraine, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

"As we look at the preparations of these military exercises again we see that they are more escalatory, not deescalatory... That is concerning, but I won't make predictions what it means in terms of an invasion," Psaki told reporters.

