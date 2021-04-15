UrduPoint.com
US Sees Russian Buildup as 'Show of Force' That Must Be Taken Seriously - Intel Officials

Washington views a buildup of Russian military assets near its border with Ukraine as a 'show of force' that must be taken seriously, top US intelligence officials testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Washington views a buildup of Russian military assets near its border with Ukraine as a 'show of force' that must be taken seriously, top US intelligence officials testified before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Thursday.

"I think the activity that we are looking at really in close partnership with US European Command and NATO allies is what we would characterize as a show of force," Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, said.

"Having experienced 2008 in Georgia, 2014 in Ukraine, instances of Russian aggression, we all have to take very seriously the buildup that Gen. Berrier described, and our allies are taking that very seriously as well," CIA Director William Burns added.

