Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:35 PM

The United States considers Russia's withdrawal of troops from the Ukraine border as a constructive step, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The United States considers Russia's withdrawal of troops from the Ukraine border as a constructive step, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We have taken note of the fact that they have pulled a significant amount of their forces back off the border and returned them to their home bases, this is a constructive step," Sullivan said.

