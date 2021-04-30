The United States considers Russia's withdrawal of troops from the Ukraine border as a constructive step, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

"We have taken note of the fact that they have pulled a significant amount of their forces back off the border and returned them to their home bases, this is a constructive step," Sullivan said.