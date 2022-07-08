UrduPoint.com

US Sees Sanctions As Having Impact On Russia, Vows To Broaden Them - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Sees Sanctions as Having Impact on Russia, Vows to Broaden Them - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The United States sees that sanctions imposed on Russia are having impact on the country's economy and promises to broaden the restrictive measures, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Douglas Jones said on Thursday.

"Sanctions are having an impact. We have seen Russia defaults on their foreign loans, we have seen their inability to replace a lot of their weapon systems that they are loosing in Ukraine as a result of export default. We have seen another impacts on their economy," Jones said.

The United States will continue to put economic pressure on Russia not only by maintaining the current sanctions regime, but by broadening restrictions and enhancing its implementation, Jones added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia said the goal of the special operation is to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.

In response, the United States and its allies in the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including restrictive measures against industries, banks, government agencies and organizations as well as officials and their families.

