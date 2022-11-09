UrduPoint.com

US Sees Serbia-Kosovo Tensions As 'Real Cause Of Concern' - Assistant Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Sees Serbia-Kosovo Tensions as 'Real Cause of Concern' - Assistant Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States is very concerned by the brewing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, Assistant Secretary for European Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, representatives of the Kosovo Serbs decided to pull out of all structures of the self-proclaimed republic ” including the parliament, government, courts and police ” due to Pristina's decision to remove the Serbian police chief for refusing to issue written warnings to local Serbs regarding car plates. On Sunday, Kosovo Serbs held a demonstration in the North Kosovska Mitrovica municipality.

"The recent developments between Serbia and Kosovo are a real cause of concern," Donfried told journalists.

The US is fully committed to supporting dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, she added.

"We are spending a lot of time on the Western Balkans as well and especially on the relations between Serbia and Kosovo," she stated,

On August 27, Belgrade and Pristina reached an EU-brokered compromise deal on entry and exit regulations. Serbia agreed to abolish entry-exit documents for Kosovo ID holders, while Kosovo agreed not to introduce them for Serbian citizens. However, the Kosovo authorities required that local Serbs holding car license plates with the letters "KM" to re-register to Pristina-issued plates featuring "RKS" before October 31, starting another wave of tensions.

