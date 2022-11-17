UrduPoint.com

US Sees Significant Challenge At Southern Border With Record Number Of Encounters-Mayorkas

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2022 | 10:53 PM

US Sees Significant Challenge at Southern Border With Record Number of Encounters-Mayorkas

The United States is currently facing a significant challenge at its southern border and throughout the hemisphere with record numbers of migrant encounters, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) director Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States is currently facing a significant challenge at its southern border and throughout the hemisphere with record numbers of migrant encounters, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) director Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday.

"We are seeing a significant challenge at the southern border as we are seeing it throughout the hemisphere," Mayorkas told a Senate hearing.

However, Mayorkas underscored that an "unprecedented movement" of people in the Western hemisphere these days is not limited to the US southern border and cited the example of Venezuela, with a population of 25-28 million people and about 8 million people currently outside the country.

According to Mayorkas, this year alone the United States has registered approximately 2.3 million encounters on the southern border, the highest number on record.

Many of the migrants at the southern border are coming from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, which makes it more challenging for DHS to deal with due to the strained diplomatic relations with the countries, Mayorkas added.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate United States Cuba Venezuela Border From Million

Recent Stories

US House Speaker Pelosi Says Will Not Seek Leaders ..

US House Speaker Pelosi Says Will Not Seek Leadership Role in Next Congress

19 seconds ago
 Three killed in Jamshoro road accident

Three killed in Jamshoro road accident

1 minute ago
 Dutch Court Selectively Accepted Materials on MH17 ..

Dutch Court Selectively Accepted Materials on MH17 Case - Russian Foreign Minist ..

1 minute ago
 8 killed, twenty injured in Sehwan traffic acciden ..

8 killed, twenty injured in Sehwan traffic accident

1 minute ago
 Over 64 countries sets up stalls in IDEAS 2022: Is ..

Over 64 countries sets up stalls in IDEAS 2022: Israr Tareen

1 minute ago
 IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, floo ..

IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.