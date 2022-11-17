US Sees Significant Challenge at Southern Border With Record Number of Encounters-Mayorkas

The United States is currently facing a significant challenge at its southern border and throughout the hemisphere with record numbers of migrant encounters, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) director Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The United States is currently facing a significant challenge at its southern border and throughout the hemisphere with record numbers of migrant encounters, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) director Alejandro Mayorkas said on Thursday.

"We are seeing a significant challenge at the southern border as we are seeing it throughout the hemisphere," Mayorkas told a Senate hearing.

However, Mayorkas underscored that an "unprecedented movement" of people in the Western hemisphere these days is not limited to the US southern border and cited the example of Venezuela, with a population of 25-28 million people and about 8 million people currently outside the country.

According to Mayorkas, this year alone the United States has registered approximately 2.3 million encounters on the southern border, the highest number on record.

Many of the migrants at the southern border are coming from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua, which makes it more challenging for DHS to deal with due to the strained diplomatic relations with the countries, Mayorkas added.