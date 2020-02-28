US Sees 'Significant Reduction' in Violence in Afghanistan During Past Week - Pompeo

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The United States has seen a notable reduction in Afghanistan in the past six days, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a congressional testimony on Friday.

"We have seen just this last six days the significant reduction in violence in Afghanistan," Pompeo told the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee.

Asked about the role Iran has played in Afghanistan, Pompeo said Tehran has a history of acting as a spoiler in that country.

"We are watching closely to see if Iran begins to take even more active measures that undermine our efforts on reconciliation in Afghanistan," Pompeo said.

Since 2018, the US government and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for the movement's guarantees that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists. The two parties are set to sign a peace agreement on Saturday.