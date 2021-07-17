UrduPoint.com
US Sees 'Significant Risk' That Tigray Conflict Will Spread Beyond Region - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) The United States is concerned that the ongoing conflict in Tigray will spill over beyond the region, State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter told reporters on Friday.

"The United States, of course , is gravely concerned about the reports of ongoing hostilities in Tigray," Porter said.

"There is of course significant risk that this conflict may expand outside of that region. All parties need to end the hostilities and pursue a negotiated ceasefire immediately."

