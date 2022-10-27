US Sees Signs of Moscow Considering Advising Iran on Managing Protests - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The United States has seen signs of Russia allegedly considering lending some sort of support to the Iranian government on how to suppress protests and demonstrations in the country, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said.

"(White House spokesperson) Karine (Jean-Pierre) wasn't putting forth an allegation. She was putting forth the fact that we know they (Russians) may be considering some sort of support to Iran's inability to crackdown on protesters," Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "We've seen signs that they may be considering lending that kind of support to Iran."

Neither Jean-Pierre nor Kirby offered any sort of evidence to back their claims during the briefing.

On Wednesday, mass protests took place across Iran on the 40th day since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, and violence erupted between the demonstrators and police in some Iranian cities.

As many as 10,000 people took to the streets in the city of Saqqez, located in the eastern part of Iran, as they visited the grave of Amini, according to Iran Students' news Agency.

Amini was detained by the country's Morality Police in Tehran on September 13 for wearing her hijab improperly, an offense punishable by imprisonment. The woman was sent to one of the FARAJA centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation. In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to the hospital. On September 16, Amini passed away.