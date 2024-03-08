US Sees Solid Job Growth In February While Jobless Rate Rises
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Hiring in the United States was robust in February although unemployment crept up, government data showed Friday, a potentially encouraging sign for policymakers hoping to cool the economy without tipping it into a downturn
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Hiring in the United States was robust in February although unemployment crept up, government data showed Friday, a potentially encouraging sign for policymakers hoping to cool the economy without tipping it into a downturn.
Officials have been walking a fine line trying to bring down inflation by raising interest rates without triggering a damaging downturn.
While analysts believed the United States could enter a recession last year, the economy defied these predictions, and a surprisingly resilient labor market has helped to support growth.
The world's biggest economy added 275,000 jobs last month, in an unexpected pickup after January's figure was revised significantly lower, according to the latest Department of Labor data.
A "soft landing" for the economy would be positive news for President Joe Biden as he seeks reelection in November.
But the jobless rate rose slightly to 3.9 percent.
In another encouraging sign that the economy is cooling, wage growth edged down as well, from 0.5 percent in January to 0.1 percent in February on a monthly basis.
Compared with the same period a year ago, average hourly earnings were up 4.3 percent, a slightly lower reading than January as well, Labor Department figures showed.
Recent Stories
Ghurki emphasizes Women's progress on Int'l Women's Day
Directorate of Health Services MCI celebrates Int'l Women’s Day
Man held with narcotics in Sargodha
Excise Police crackdown on drug smugglers continues
RPO holds open court in Sargodha
PPP to set up victory camp to celebrate Zardari's presidential election win
Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan reconstitutes adm ..
DIG Hazara emphasizes strengthening community relations by addressing key issues
Chief Commissioner Office organizes an enriching event to commemorate Int’l Wo ..
MPA Ali Haider Gilani nominated BZU syndicate member
8 percent girls still out of school: ASER report
Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan inau ..
More Stories From World
-
Expanding Israeli settlements a 'war crime': UN18 minutes ago
-
Ireland votes to update constitution on women, family14 minutes ago
-
Students protest as Greece set to vet private universities46 minutes ago
-
Nigeria sends troops to rescue more than 250 kidnapped students59 minutes ago
-
Masked Russian soldiers hand out flowers in occupied Ukraine2 hours ago
-
EU Commission chief hopes aid route from Cyprus to Gaza opens Sunday2 hours ago
-
Campaigning wraps up for tight Portugal snap election2 hours ago
-
No May election: ex-UK PM joins Tory MPs quitting before vote2 hours ago
-
Pakistan rejects as 'flawed' UNSC reform proposal, outlined by India, seeking more permanent seats1 hour ago
-
Plans gather pace for Gaza maritime aid corridor3 hours ago
-
Cambodia holds "Women Run 10k" to mark Int'l Women's Day3 hours ago
-
UK PM Sunak's mother-in-law appointed to Indian parliament3 hours ago