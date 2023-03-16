UrduPoint.com

US Sees Spike In 'Unsafe Behavior' By Russian Air Force In Syria Since March 1 - CENTCOM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2023 | 09:16 PM

US Sees Spike in 'Unsafe Behavior' by Russian Air Force in Syria Since March 1 - CENTCOM

The US military has noted a significant increase in "unsafe behavior" by the Russian Air Force in Syria since the beginning of the month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The US military has noted a significant increase in "unsafe behavior" by the Russian Air Force in Syria since the beginning of the month, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Michael Kurilla said on Thursday.

"What we are seeing though is an increase recently in an unprofessional and unsafe behavior of the Russian Air Force in the region," Kurilla said.

"It's not new, but we've seen a significant spike since about March 1 in Syria."

Kurilla pointed out that armed Russian ground attack aircraft fly over US bases in an attempt to be provocative.

"They want to try and renegotiate the deconfliction protocols that they violate every day," Kurilla said.

The Russian military presence in Syria has stayed about the same since the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Kurilla added.

