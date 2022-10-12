US Sees Strategic Competition as Global But Aims to Avoid 'Competitive Lens' - White House

The United States sees strategic competition as global but will avoid temptation to view world solely through competitive lens, the White House said on Wednesday as it unveiled its new national security strategy document

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The United States sees strategic competition as global but will avoid temptation to view world solely through competitive lens, the White House said on Wednesday as it unveiled its new national security strategy document.

"Strategic competition is global, but we will avoid the temptation to view the world solely through a competitive lens, and engage countries on their own terms," the White House said.