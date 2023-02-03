UrduPoint.com

US Sees Surprise Hiring Surge As Unemployment Edges Down

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 09:53 PM

US sees surprise hiring surge as unemployment edges down

US job gains surged unexpectedly last month as unemployment slipped to its lowest rate in more than five decades, government data showed Friday, indicating strength in the labor market despite efforts to ease economic activity

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ):US job gains surged unexpectedly last month as unemployment slipped to its lowest rate in more than five decades, government data showed Friday, indicating strength in the labor market despite efforts to ease economic activity.

This could prove concerning to policymakers, with risks that elevated wages could feed into inflation.

While the US central bank has tempered its aggressive campaign to rein in prices on signs that the world's biggest economy is cooling, the latest figures could steer it towards more interest rate hikes than expected.

The United States defied expectations to add 517,000 jobs in January, nearly double the December figure, after a five-month slowdown in hiring, said the Labor Department on Friday.

"Job growth was widespread, led by gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and health care," the report added.

Employment in manufacturing and construction showed resilience as well, despite a slowdown in activity in both sectors.

The jobless rate edged down to 3.4 percent, a level last seen in 1969, according to government figures.

But wage growth slowed slightly with average hourly earnings rising by 0.3 percent to $33.03, down from December's 0.4 percent increase.

Taken together, these figures suggest the labor market remains too hot for policymakers, with the hiring figure marking a spike from December's 260,000 number.

US President Joe Biden on Friday cheered the strong job creation since he took office and noted that inflation was still cooling off. He pushed back against critics who, he says, suggest that "the only way to slow down inflation was to destroy jobs.""Today's data makes crystal clear... these critics and cynics are wrong," he told reporters, though conceding there remains more work to do.

Related Topics

World Business Job Bank United States January December Market From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

US Senator for Montana Says Receiving Classified B ..

US Senator for Montana Says Receiving Classified Briefing on PRC Balloon Found O ..

2 seconds ago
 US to Assess When Time Right for Blinken's China T ..

US to Assess When Time Right for Blinken's China Trip, Maintain Contacts - State ..

3 minutes ago
 Belgium plans to extend life of three nuclear reac ..

Belgium plans to extend life of three nuclear reactors

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) ..

Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP) to observe day of mourning on ..

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Dev ..

Chief Minister Balochistan and Chairman Quetta Development Authority (QDA) Mir A ..

8 minutes ago
 Ireland's Public Debt Per Capita One of World's La ..

Ireland's Public Debt Per Capita One of World's Largest in 2022 - Finance Minist ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.