US Sees Third Straight Week Of Declines In New Jobless Claims

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:16 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :New applications for jobless benefits declined for a third straight week, dropping to levels last seen in November, the US Labor Department reported on Thursday.

New claims fell to 779,000, seasonally adjusted, in the week ended January 30, fewer than expected and a drop of 33,000 from the previous week's downwardly-revised level.

However, even with the decline it was still a huge number indicating the ongoing toll from business restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

And the data showed another 348,912 new claims were filed last week under a separate program for freelance workers, underscoring the labor force's continued struggles.

"Still eye-wateringly huge numbers, with (greater than) 17 million still receiving some form of unemployment benefit," investment banker Dan Alpert said on Twitter.

The United States saw unemployment skyrocket after the Covid-19 pandemic began last March, with weekly claims climbing into the millions before declining as states relaxed restrictions and consumers felt more confident about venturing out.

